A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man was chased into Ruislip Road and stabbed in broad daylight.

The victim was attacked with a knife in the middle of a busy road in Northolt near Rectory Park on Saturday September 22 at 3pm.

Moments before the "serious" attack, the victim had been in B&D Newsagents, in Arrowscout Walk, on the service road off Ruislip Road.

B&D Newsagent, where the fight broke out

A fight broke out in the newsagents, during which the victim was chased out of the shop and into the middle of Ruislip Road, where he sustained a serious stab injury.

A month after the vicious attack, Metropolitan Police detectives in Ealing have released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak with in connection with the stabbing.

The man was stabbed in the middle of Ruislip Road, near Rectory Park

A spokeswoman for the West Area Command said: "Did you witness this assault? Can you help us identify these two men pictured that our detectives wish to speak to?

"Give our CID a call on 0208 246 9332 or 101, quoting our reference VIIDO URN: 015688/89.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, give Crimestoppers a call on 0800 555 111."