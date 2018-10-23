Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man was chased into Ruislip Road and stabbed in broad daylight.

The victim was attacked with a knife in the middle of a busy road in Northolt near Rectory Park on Saturday September 22 at 3pm.

Moments before the "serious" attack, the victim had been in B&D Newsagents, in Arrowscout Walk, on the service road off Ruislip Road.

A fight broke out in the newsagents, during which the victim was chased out of the shop and into the middle of Ruislip Road, where he sustained a serious stab injury.

A month after the vicious attack, Metropolitan Police detectives in Ealing have released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak with in connection with the stabbing.

A spokeswoman for the West Area Command said: "Did you witness this assault? Can you help us identify these two men pictured that our detectives wish to speak to?

"Give our CID a call on 0208 246 9332 or 101, quoting our reference VIIDO URN: 015688/89.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, give Crimestoppers a call on 0800 555 111."