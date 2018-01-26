Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists have been warned about travel disruptions after Thames Water announced part of the North Circular will be closed on Friday (January 26) for at least three days.

The northbound carriageway will be closed at Gunnersbury Lane from Friday morning (January 26) for emergency water works on a leaking 30-inch pipe.

Thames Water engineers will start repairs on the pipe, situated in the A406 towards Ealing from the M4 motorway junction, and repairs will take at least three days.

The water company is working with Transport for London to finalise the best diversions, which will be confirmed and sign-posted on Thursday evening (January 25).

Danny Leamon, a spokesman for Thames Water, said: “We are sorry for the disruption, but we have to take immediate action after our maintenance teams found this leaking water pipe.

“It's two-and-a-half feet wide and would cause major disruption if it was left to burst.

“We're working with TfL to help keep traffic flowing as best we can, with clear diversions sign-posted, but it would be best to avoid driving into the area until we are finished, if possible."

He added: “We have all the equipment and teams ready, a full repair plan agreed, and will be working from the early hours of Friday morning and throughout the weekend until the job is done.”

Thames Water will need to stop water travelling through the leaking section of the pipe in order to carry out repairs, but water supplies to customers will not be affected.

