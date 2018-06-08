The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The North Circular has been named the most congested road in London, with a staggering 56 hours of delays on the northbound carriageway every year, according to new research.

Data from the Department for Transport has been analysed by Go Compare to uncover which roads, cities and motorways drivers should avoid if they're in a hurry.

A number of west London residents will be all too familiar with traffic chaos on the North Circular, and the data suggests there are more than two days' worth of delays on the road each year.

Following closely behind the North Circular, which runs near Ealing and Brent , is the A23 southbound, then the A4200/A4 southbound, followed by Earls Court Road southbound.

Research also found that London is the most congested city in the UK, with motorists on average being stuck in traffic for a total of 73 hours each year in the capital.

London was also found to be the city with the second most traffic congestion in all of Europe, only being knocked off the top spot by Moscow - where there are 91 hours of traffic each year.

Paris and Istanbul follow after London, with 65 and 59 hours of congestion respectively.

(Image: Harrow Observer)

Most congested roads in Greater London

While the North Circular was found to be London's busiest road, Go Compare also researched Greater London's 10 busiest roads based on the average speed throughout the day.

The percentage shows the number of journeys that are completed on time.

M25 between M25 J1B and M25 J1A - 37% M25 between M25 J2 and M25 J1B - 48.7% A23 between A23 and M23 J7 - 49.2% A282 between A282 and M25 J1A - 49.6% A1089 between A126 and Tilbury - 51.2% A282 between M25 J1A and A282 - 52.6% M25 between M25 J13 and M25 J12 - 54% M25 between M25 J12 and M25 J11 - 55.4% M25 between M25 J30 and M25 J31 - 56.3% M4 between M4 J4 and M4 J3 - 58.5%

For more on London's busiest roads, click here .