The mother of slain teenager Jason Isaacs' best friend has paid tribute to the "bright, kind boy" who was "brutally killed" while on a night out with friends.

"No family expects to bury their child at 18," said Fiona Docherty, who has set up a Just Giving page to "raise funds to assist Jason’s family at this horrible time".

She added: "All of us who knew and loved Jason have been very deeply affected by this senseless loss – not least his parents and three younger siblings."

Fiona's son and Jason had dreamt of travelling to Canada and opening an abseiling company, before his "senseless" stabbing in Newnham Close, Northolt , on November 18 last year.

Jason died in hospital three days later and became one of 24 teenage boys struck down on London's streets last year.

"On November 18, my son’s best friend, Jason Isaacs, was attacked and brutally killed by four assailants near our home," said Fiona.

"Jason was only 18 years old. He was a bright, kind boy who had dreams of travelling to Canada and one day running his own abseiling company with my son."

As of Tuesday (January 9), the page had amassed £3,000 in donations, with a target of £10,000.

Weeks after Jason's death, his friends would gather every night at the spot where he was stabbed , in a quiet residential road, and mourn the loss of their friend.

Jason's mother Sharon Kendall has appealed for anyone with information regarding her son's death to come forward and speak to police.

"Our amazing, beautiful Jason went out with friends for a night out and a few drinks," she said.

"He should have come home to his loving family. Instead he was brutally attacked, he never stood a chance.

"Our lives are in pieces. Every little piece of information is really important. For Jason, make that call, thank you."

Police have made four arrests in the murder investigation, with a 17-year-old due to appear at the Old Bailey on February 20 charged with Jason's murder.

An 18-year-old and 16-year-old have been released on bail under investigation, while a 17-year-old who was arrested in Brent has been released under investingation.

The Met's Homicide and Crime Command are leading the investigation and a police reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

To donate to the Help the Isaacs Just Giving page, click here.

Anyone who has information should call the police incident room on 020 8785 8099 or the Homicide and Major Crime Command via 101.

Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, the police can also be tweeted via @MetCC.

