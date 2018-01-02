The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty-four young lives were cut short in London in 2017 in senseless and violent attacks.

Families have been left broken, without their sons, brothers, cousins, nephews, grandsons and friends following needless stabbings and shootings on the capital's streets.

Following a dramatic increase in knife-crime incidents - 12,074 from April 2016 to April 2017 compared to 9,752 in the same period in 2015-16 - Mayor Sadiq Khan launched the London Needs You Alive campaign in November.

At the campaign's launch, Mr Khan said: "London is the best city in the world, full of opportunity and one of the safest, but too many of our young people are being senselessly lost to knife crime - it has to stop."

"We can't solve the problem by police enforcement alone, we need to get the message across that our young Londoners are too valuable to risk their lives by carrying a knife," he said.

"They are our future musicians, artists, sportsmen and women, comedians, scientists, entrepreneurs and role models - we need them."

(Image: Craig Henry)

Weapon sweeps, stop and search and specialist operations targeting those who carry knives, plus moped crime, resulted in 900 arrests across the 32 London boroughs in November and December 2017.

Up until November 15, 40 Londoners under the age of 25 lost their lives due to knife crime in 2017.

A shocking 24 of them were aged 19 and under and were all male - the youngest victim was just 14 years old, his life had barely begun.

Eighteen of those below were stabbed, five were shot and one died from multiple injuries.

These are the names of the young people we lost to violence in 2017

Djodjo Nsaka, 19, stabbed, Wembley, January 20

Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes, 15, stabbed, Willesden, January 23

David Adegbite, 19, shooting, St Ann's, March 19

Abdifatah Sheikhey, 19, shooting, Illford, March 21

Karim Samms, 16, shooting, Rotherhithe, April 7

Abdullahi Tarabi, 19, stabbed, Northolt, April 11

Jordon Wright, 19, stabbed, Blackheath, April 19

Mahamed Hassan, 17, stabbed, Battersea, April 23

Elijah Dornelly, 17, stabbed, Walthamstow, May 7

Joao Ricardo Gomes, 18, stabbed, Enfield, May 13

Abdirahman Mohamed, 17, stabbed, Peckham, June 2

Osman Sharif, 16, stabbed, Tottenham, June 6

Mahad Ali, 18, stabbed, Ealing, June 29

Joshua Bwalya, 16, stabbed, Barking, August 2

Soban Khan, 18, multiple injuries, Enfield, August 5

Daniel Namanga, 19, stabbed, Southwark, August 8

Jermaine Goupall, 15, stabbed, Croydon, August 8

Abdul Mayanja, 19, shooting, Newham, August 25

Corey Junior Davis, 14, shooting, Newham, September 4

Saif Abdul Magid, 18, stabbing, Neasden, October 6

Aren Mali, 17, stabbing, Croydon, October 29

Michael Jonas, 17, stabbing, Bromley, November 2

Kacem Mokrane, 18, stabbing, Walthamstow, died November 20

Jason Isaacs, 18, stabbing, Northolt, died November 21

Information provided by Metropolitan Police and accurate as of December 29 2017

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.