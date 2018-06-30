Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wembley Stadium draws millions of people to the area for football games and concerts every year.

So whether you're after a pre-match meal or a post-event, snack it's good to know where the best grub in Wembley is at.

Boxpark Wembley is due to open later this year and promises to bring 27 new restaurants to the neighbourhood.

But for now TripAdvisor reckons a Chinese, a greasy spoon and an Indian which hosts live Bhangra music, serve the creme de la creme of Wembley cuisine - do you agree?

To help you navigate Wembley's varied culinary scene we've taken the nine best restaurants according to TripAdvisor and laid them out for you here.

The restaurant review website lets users rate restaurants and say whether their food was good, excellent, very good, average, poor or terrible.

Diners can also review the venue's atmosphere and say whether its service was up to scratch.

TripAdvisor looks at all these elements when ranking restaurants, which is how it finally selects its top nine for a neighbourhood.

9. Wembley Tandoori Restaurant

This Wembley Tandoori has served its own unique style of Indian-Nepalese cuisine for decades. Located near the stadium, it's a perfect stop off spot for people peckish before a game or arena show. There's plenty of vegetarian options, as well as Himalayan dishes and classic curries to choose from. One reviewer wrote: "Absolutely spot on. Great service, fab food, and an amazing atmosphere."

Where: 133 Wembley Park Drive, Wembley HA9 8HQ

Book a table.

8. Fat Papaya

(Image: Google)

The Fat Papaya serves exciting Indian food including dishes like "drunken prawns." Its food is described as "reasonably priced" with meals for as little as a tenner, and "full of flavour". Diners also rated its "friendly staff" and "lovely atmosphere." One reviewer wrote: "Absolute Bargain! Great food, worth every penny."

Where: 5 Ealing Road, Wembley HA0 4AA

Book a table.

7. East Pan Asian Restaurant

This Asian restaurant claims to bring the best of Hong Kong cuisine to the West. Dim sum and freshly-made sushi are on the menu and diners rave about its authentic dishes. For those looking to buy Chinese culinary products there's also a supermarket. One reviewer wrote: "The food is really delicious, I especially liked the sweet and sour chicken and noodles with prawns. The staff are really helpful and professional."

Where: 1 Glacier Way, Wembley HA0 1HQ

Book a table.

6. Wagamama

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Wembley's Wagamama branch serves some of the best grub in the neighbourhood according to TripAdvisor. Diners can tuck into tasty ramen and delectable dumplings galore here. Visitors rate its quick service and affordable "delicious" food but some warned that popular dishes can run out at weekends, according to one reviewer.

Where: Wembley Park Boulevard, London Designer Outlet, Wembley Unit 104, Wembley

Book a table.

5. Ashers Africana

(Image: Google)

This vegetarian-friendly Indian eatery serves homemade cusisine. Diners love its friendly service and one even described it as "like going to your granny's house." Rotis and puran are on the menu and reviewers adore Ashers' fresh and authentic dishes. One wrote: "Skip all of the mass cooked restaurants on Ealing Road and just come straight here. So heart warming!"

Where: 224 Ealing Road, Wembley HA0 4QL

Book a table.

4. Las Iguanas

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

OK so it's another chain, but Wembley's Las Iguanas hits the spot according to TripAdvisor. The Latin American bar and restaurant serves tapas, fajitas and xinxim, as well as a string of other Mexican dishes. Reviewers reckon it's the perfect spot to grab a bite before heading to a match or concert at the stadium.

Where: Wembley Park Boulevard, Wembley HA9 0FD

Book a table.

3. Moulin cafe

Don't let this greasy spoon's French name deceive you - it's full English on the menu here. Diners highly rate the café's fry-ups, with vegetarian versions also available. One reviewer wrote: "Best fry up in north west London possibly in the whole city...whenever I'm in town I go at least twice, love the fry up.. Bacon is wonderful, eggs cooked to perfection.. Staff are super friendly and the tea and toast is lovely.. Can't complain at all.. they smash it every time."

Where: 139 Wembley Park Drive, Wembley HA9 8HQ

Book a table: 020 8902 1799

2. Masti

(Image: Google)

Diners love this Wembley High Road Indian for its cracking curries and downstairs bar and dance floor. As well as serving "amazing" food and cocktails, locals rave about its Bollywood Nights events which include live performances from Bhangra musicians. Its friendly staff also get the thumbs up and many TripAdviser users describe it as the perfect place for "a great night out!"

Where: 576-582 High Road, Wembley HA0 2AA

Book a table.

1. Young's Peking Restaurant

(Image: Google)

This Chinese restaurant serves the best food Wembley has to offer, according to TripAdvisor. Located near Wembley Station, it serves authentic Chinese dishes with crispy duck and barbecue spare ribs among its favourites. One TripAdvisor user described Young's Peking as "a little gem" which serves "the best ribs ever."

Where: 329 Harrow Road, Wembley HA9 6BA

Book a table.