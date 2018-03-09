The video will start in 8 Cancel

Boxpark Wembley will not only be the pop-up business' biggest project yet, but it will also have a dramatically different look.

Due to open later this year the 50,000 sq ft venue promises to put 27 new food and drink vendors and a massive events space at the base of Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to getwestlondon Boxpark CEO, Roger Wade, revealed his third project in Olympic Way will be the first to be fully under cover.

He said: "What we've done differently here is put it fully indoors, so it's comfort heated and can be used 365 days a year."

Asked if he'd decided to make the changes following complaints Boxpark Croydon is too cold, he added: "We're evolving as a business and I think those complaints about Croydon being cold are fair.

"We tried to make it like a 21st Century version of Covent Garden Market but the reality is that it's been difficult to keep it warm inside."

He added: "But this has evolved on from that - it's effectively all indoors."

The joint Boxpark and Quintain (Wembley Park developers) venture will open in late 2018 and aims to be a hotspot for football fans especially when Wembley Stadium hosts the Euro 2020 Championship.

Mr Wade said: "We want to build the best fan zone in Europe.

"Lots of people go to SSE Stadium and Wembley Arena but they're just coming and going and we want them to stay around at Boxpark and have a whole day experience."

There will also be a a 20,000 sq ft events space at the Boxpark and a 300 capacity venue.

The retailers and food outlets to occupy the Boxpark will be revealed in the coming weeks.

