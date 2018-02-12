Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A residents' group has welcomed the decision to refuse planning permission for an 18-storey building in Notting Hill Gate.

The application for the demolition and replacement of Newcombe House was rejected by a Kensington and Chelsea Council planning committee on January 31.

Hillgate Village Residents' Association (HVRA) spoke out against the proposal at the committee meeting held at Kensington Town Hall, saying the development was too tall and overbearing in the area .

It is the second time the application has been thwarted at planning committee meeting.

Developers had appealed after the earlier application was refused in 2016 , but this was thrown out by the planning inspector.

The application was put forward by developers Newcombe Hill Gate KCS.

The proposal would see the demolition of the existing building, which is widely regarded as an eyesore , and properties in Kensington Church Street and replace it with six buildings, ranging from three to 18 stories in height.

Among those present at the meeting was HVRA member Sonia Davies. She said: "We're delighted with the decision made by the committee.

" Everyone knows the site needs development and we've nothing against development. What we didn't want was a tower."

Citing further objections prior to the council's decision, the HVRA newsletter said: "Notting Hill deserves better.

"We do not have to put up with major works next to two schools and a nursery, and accept a plan just because it is the only one on the table.

"The current Newcombe House may be tall and unloved but replacing it with something much taller and even less distinguished is not the answer.

"The real test of any regeneration scheme is that it’s better than what it proposes to replace."

Following the planning meeting, HVRA said: "This was a great victory for the residents as many of the issues we've had all along - such as the height of the tower and lack of social housing - were cited during the hearing.



"We await next steps from the developer and we will see if they decide to take this any further. Ultimately we're all agreed that the site needs work.

"We just want something appropriate for the area and which works for our community."

getwestlondon has not been able to contact the developers.

