A renewed appeal for witnesses to the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in South Ruislip on Tuesday night (May 15) has been launched by police.

Osman Shidane lost his life after he was viciously attacked in Victoria Road and knifed repeatedly in the neck and armpit.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9pm and Osman was given CPR before being rushed to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington in a critical condition.

He sadly died in hospital shortly after 5pm on Friday (May 18) and his next of kin were informed.

Metropolitan Police will now return to the crime scene Tuesday evening (May 22) and have re-appealed for witnesses to come forward a week on from the brutal attack.

Officers will be stationed between the junctions of West Mead and Angus Drive between 8pm and 10pm to urge anyone with information about the stabbing to speak to them.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command will be between the junctions of West Mead and Angus Drive between 8pm and 10pm on the evening of Tuesday (May 22) to appeal for information and speak with any witnesses following the murder of 20-year-old Osam Shisane of Ruislip."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 0208 358 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.