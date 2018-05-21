The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have released a photograph of Osman Shidane who was stabbed to death in South Ruislip.

Mr Shidane, a 20-year-old from Ruislip, was attacked in Victoria Road in South Ruislip, opposite the Asda store on Tuesday (May 15).

Police were called to the area outside St Gregory the Great Catholic Church at around 9pm to reports of a man suffering multiple stab wounds.

They found Mr Shidane at the scene and he was rushed by London Air Ambulance to hospital, where he remained for a number of days, before dying as a result of his injuries shortly after 5pm on Friday (May 18).

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday (May 19) which determined that Mr Shidane died from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives from Met Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the stabbing and have established an "incident room" to deal with their investigation.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in The Fairway, Ruislip, on Wednesday (May 16) on suspicion of attempted murder. Detectives formally charged him with the murder of Osman Shidane on Saturday (May 19).

The teenager is due to appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday (May 21).

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested that day, on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released on police bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Healy, said: “This was a violent attack in which Osman was stabbed several times.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area of Victoria Road on May 15 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and who is yet to speak with officers to come forward and contact the incident room.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 0208 358 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.