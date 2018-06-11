The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police urgently want to speak with anyone who witnessed a fatal crash on a "very busy" road in Ealing.

A motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, died following a collision on Corringway , near the junction with the A406 North Circular, on Monday (June 11) morning.

Met Police were called to the crash by London Ambulance Service (LAS) colleagues at 6.14am.

A motorbike had been involved in a crash with a BMW.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating and are appealing for witnesses.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Frost, from the SCIU, said: "We have spoken to the BMW driver and the drivers of two lorries regarding this collision.

"However, the incident occurred on a very busy road and I’m confident there will be other witnesses who we have not yet spoken to.

"I’d urge anyone who witnessed this collision, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 914/11JUN.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you knew the motorcyclist and would like to pay tribute to him, you can do so by emailing qasim.peracha@trinitymirror.com or calling or texting 07822862591.