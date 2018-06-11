A motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene following an early morning crash in Ealing.
He is understood to have been in a collision with a BMW on the A406, North Circular, in Ealing.
Police were called to the scene, at the junction of Corringway and and the A406, shortly after 6am on Monday (June 11). The road was closed in both directions all morning, while police investigate the crash.
The road reopened in both directions at around 12.30pm.
Police had also reportedly stopped pedestrians from walking along the road, in the direction of Ealing Broadway.
Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes for their journeys as it is likely the restrictions "may be in place for a long time", a TfL traffic account warned.
Traffic still heavy in Perivale and West Acton
As a result of the closure of the North Circular this morning, traffic has been congested in various parts of Ealing.
In particular traffic is heavy in Perivale and West Acton.
The A406 is starting to clear as traffic is flowing through.
No arrests
The driver of the BMW involved in the crash stopped at the scene and spoke with police, along with two lorry drivers who were also on the “busy road” at the time of the crash.
Police have not made any arrests in connection with the young man’s death.
"I’m confident there will be other witnesses"
Detective Sergeant Cheryl Frost, from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit spoke about the police appeal:
We have spoken to the BMW driver and the drivers of two lorries regarding this collision.
However, the incident occurred on a very busy road and I’m confident there will be other witnesses who we have not yet spoken to.
I’d urge anyone who witnessed this collision, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SCIU on NUMBER or call 101 quoting CAD 914/11JUN.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Police appeal for witnesses
Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.
The crash occurred at 6.14 am and “despite the best efforts of emergency services”, the motorcyclist in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they have spoken to the driver of the BMW as well as two other lorry drivers who were held at the scene.
Police were on the scene
Footage shows police on the scene following the fatal crash between a motorcycle and a BMW.
Further details
The collision occurred after 6am on the junction of Corringway and the North Circular.
What we know so far
The A406 was closed in both directions after a fatal collision on the A406 in Ealing.
The road was closed between Hanger Lane and Madeley Road.
A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed that a motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s was pronounced on the scene after being involved in a crash with a BMW.