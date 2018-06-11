A motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene following an early morning crash in Ealing.

He is understood to have been in a collision with a BMW on the A406, North Circular, in Ealing.

Police were called to the scene, at the junction of Corringway and and the A406, shortly after 6am on Monday (June 11). The road was closed in both directions all morning, while police investigate the crash.

The road reopened in both directions at around 12.30pm.

Police had also reportedly stopped pedestrians from walking along the road, in the direction of Ealing Broadway.

Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes for their journeys as it is likely the restrictions "may be in place for a long time", a TfL traffic account warned.

