A diabetic schoolgirl who is "possibly in the Ealing " may have travelled hundreds of miles to meet a stranger she met on Instagram, her anxious parents have revealed.

13-year-old Morgan Glendinning was first reported missing from the family's home in Keswick Drive, Rushden, in Northamptonshire, on Monday morning (July 23).

The schoolgirl's mum Sharon, 42, has suggested her daughter is diabetic and it is possible she could be running low on her insulin, the Mirror reports.

She suggested Morgan is believed to have travelled to London, possibly to the Ealing area.

Worried dad Brian, 46, said the family doesn't "exactly know why she has gone missing".

He added: "She has been talking to different people on Instagram. She is very secretive about who she talks to. We think she might have met up with them on there.

"She is diabetic and has gone missing without taking her medication with her."

Tweeting a picture of herself with her daughter, Sharon wrote: "This is my daughter, she is believed to have travelled to London possibly Ealing area.

"She is type 1 diabetic. With limited insulin and test strips and no hypo treatment. Please share for me we are distraught."

Northants Police officers are "increasingly concerned" for the 13-year-old, who went missing on Monday morning.

They said: "Morgan is 5ft 5ins, medium build, with long light brown hair. She wears this distinctive pink coat regardless of the weather."