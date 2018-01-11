The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the death of Mill Hill shopkeeper Vijay Patel.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on Wednesday (January 10) after they attended a central London police station and both remain in custody.

A third teenager, aged 16, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court the same day, charged with the murder of Vijay Patel. He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday (January 12).

Vijay Patel, 49, was working in his shop in The Broadway on Saturday (January 6) when police believe three teenagers entered the shop to try and buy cigarette papers.

Mr Patel, wary about their age, refused to sell the papers without ID but the teenagers were allegedly unhappy, aggressive and threatened to vandalise the shop.

As they walked out Mr Patel came out of the store to make sure they did not damage the shop, but instead he was allegedly punched by one of the teenagers, causing him to fall to the floor.

Police were called to the scene at 11.45pm and Mr Patel was rushed to a central London hospital, where he died on Monday evening (January 8).

Mr Patel's colleague was also allegedly punched and suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

The attackers were seen to run off down The Broadway in the direction of Mill Hill Broadway station.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Incident Room on 020 8358 0200.

You can tweet information to @MetCC or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

