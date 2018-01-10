The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager from Brent has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a shop worker in Mill Hill.

Shop keeper Vijay Patel, who lived in the Colindale area, died in hospital on Monday (January 8) after being found lying on the pavement seriously injured following an attack on Saturday (January 6).

Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation into the incident and on Tuesday evening charged a 16-year-old boy.

Police were called to reports of an injured man in The Broadway, Mill Hill, at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

There, seriously injured Mr Patel was found and rushed to a central London hospital, where he sadly died at died at 7.01pm on Monday.

The charged teenager is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 10).

The Homicide and Major Crime Command continues to investigate the events that led to Mr Patel's death and is appealing for information. Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

It is believed that three people were involved in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Incident Room on 020 8358 0200, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

