London has been buffeted by strong winds which the Met Office warned could pose a "danger to life".

The capital is subject to a yellow wind warning which has been in place since 2.55am on Thursday morning (January 18).

The chief forecaster at the Met Office is warning of widespread gusts of 50-60mph, with gusts of 65-75mph in some places.

Tube services do not appear to be affected by the adverse weather, according to Transport for London (TfL) .

However, the Dartford Crossing is closed due to strong winds and and is not expected to open until after the Thursday morning rush hour.

The Woolwich Ferry is also suspended.

The Met Office warned: "Power cuts may occur, and there is the potential for other services, such as mobile phone coverage, to be affected.

"Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings."

On Twitter, Londoners have been blown away (not literally) by the weather.

Lily wrote: "Is it Armageddon yet? #Londonwind I may be joking but I'm actually a bit freaked out by it."

Mel said: "Sleep sabotaged by this wind . Wondering if fear of being blown away is a valid reason to work from home? #londonwind"

And Audrey Eager was reminded of a well-known children's nanny: "By the sound of the wind all night, #StormFionn must mean Mary Poppins is back in London Town! ‘Tis a bit windy out there. Not sure the umbrellas are going to work today folks ...."

The weather warning was due to remain in place until 9am.

