Gusts of more than 50mph are expected to hit west London on Thursday (January 18) as the area is set for a wet and windy week, according to the Met Office.

Uxbridge , Hounslow and Wembley can expect gusts of up to 35mph on Monday (January 15) before they start climbing to 40mph on Wednesday (January 17).

According to the Met Office, Hounslow can expect 53mph gusts as heavy rain is expected to hit London early Thursday morning (January 18).

It will be a largely cold week, with temperatures ranging from as low as freezing on Sunday (January 21) to as high 11°C on Monday.

A frontal system will bring wind and rain across the south east as colder air filters in behind, causing a wet and windy start in England and Wales.

There will be some blustery showers but brighter spells will follow going into Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will see cold and windy weather persist throughout the day with some sunny spells and isolated showers.

According to the Met Office, this could occasionally turn into sleet or snow with a temporary covering possible but mainly over hills.

The windy conditions will continue into Wednesday and Thursday with a risk of severe gale force winds and heavy rain too.

