No arrests have been made by police investigating the stabbing of Liz Hurley's nephew in south west London.

Miles Hurley was one of two men attacked in Battersea on Thursday night (March 8).

Both were taken to hospital but have now been discharged, Scotland Yard told getwestlondon .

Enquiries are ongoing.

Hurley, the star of The Royals, 52, said on Twitter on Saturday (March 10) that her nephew, who works as a model, was in hospital following a “brutal attack”.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to reports of a stabbing in Ascalon Street at 8.52pm.

"Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service. A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds to his back,” the spokesman said.

"Another man, also believed to be aged 21, was also found suffering from stab wounds.

"They were both taken by LAS to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

"They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

"A crime scene was put in place. Road closures were also in place but have since been lifted.”

Revealing the attack on her Twitter account Ms Hurley, wrote: “My 21-year-old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday. The police and hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages.

“It is an appalling time for him and our family. Police will be appealing for witnesses.”

