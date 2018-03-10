The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 21-year-old nephew of actress Elizabeth Hurley was stabbed multiple times in a “brutal attack” in south-west London on Thursday (March 8).

The star of The Royals, 52, confirmed on Twitter on Saturday that her nephew Miles Hurley, who works as a model, remains in hospital after the attack two days earlier in Battersea.

She wrote: “My 21-year-old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday. The police and hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages.

“It is an appalling time for him and our family. Police will be appealing for witnesses.”

The actress was photographed returning to London shortly after the attack on Miles.

Just hours before being stabbed, 21-year-old Miles posted a touching tribute to his aunt in a post celebrating International Women's Day.

He shared a picture of her and another family member, writing: “Love and appreciation for all the strong, happy and independent women around me.”

Hurley has previously posted Miles's modelling photos, tweeting: “Here's my handsome nephew.”

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to reports of a stabbing in Ascalon Street, Battersea.

"Police were called at 8.52pm on Thursday, 8 March to Ascalon Street, SW8 following reports of a stabbing,” the spokesman said.

"Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service . A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds to his back."

They added: "Another man, also believed to be aged 21, was also found suffering from stab wounds.

"They were both taken by LAS to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

"They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

"A crime scene was put in place. Road closures were also in place but have since been lifted.

"There have been no arrests."

