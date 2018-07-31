There has been reports of a stabbing outside West Drayton train station in Station Approach.

First reports of an incident emerged shortly after 2pm today (Tuesday, July 31).

A boy in his "late teens has been taken to hospital "as a priority" however it is not believed his injuries are life threatening, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

An air ambulance was spotted close to the scene and police officers cordoned off the area following the incident.

A picture taken outside the station shows a police car parked outside the station and a cordon sealing off the area.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that no arrests have been yet however enquiries are ongoing.

According to one resident who lives close to the scene, the victim has been stabbed "multiple times".

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

We will bring you all the latest on this developing story as we get it on our live blog below.