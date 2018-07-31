There has been reports of a stabbing outside West Drayton train station in Station Approach.
First reports of an incident emerged shortly after 2pm today (Tuesday, July 31).
A boy in his "late teens has been taken to hospital "as a priority" however it is not believed his injuries are life threatening, Metropolitan Police confirmed.
An air ambulance was spotted close to the scene and police officers cordoned off the area following the incident.
A picture taken outside the station shows a police car parked outside the station and a cordon sealing off the area.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that no arrests have been yet however enquiries are ongoing.
According to one resident who lives close to the scene, the victim has been stabbed "multiple times".
Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.
Recap on today's incident
This is everything we know so far about today's incident near West Drayton train station today.
- Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to Warwick Road following reports of a stabbing shortly after 2pm.
- A boy in his late teens was rushed to hospital as a priority however his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
- Passers-by claim the young victim was “stabbed multiple times”
- No arrests have been made however inquiries are ongoing, confirmed Metropolitan Police
- A nearby shopkeeper shared his fears following the daylight stabbing, stating he is “always scared” the same could happen to him
Station remained open
Despite earlier reports, a Transport for London (TfL) spokesman has confirmed that West Drayton station remained opened throughout the incident.
"I'm always scared"
Following today’s incident, Ali Shah, a shop keeper at West Drayton Food & Wine has raised concerns over the rise of stabbings in the capital and said he is constantly fearful that someone could attack him with a knife.
He said:
It is very scary, I’m always scared that some day someone will come into the shop and stab me.
A lot of stabbings happen now. I think another stabbing happened near the train station a few months back
London is becoming a scary and more dangerous place.
It is quite scary because there are lots of of teenagers in large groups on the streets. It makes me worried if someone comes into the shop and causes an argument, they could pull out a knife.
They need to know that they have to obey the law but they just don’t care.
I should be able to go to work and not fear for my life.
Stabbing victim is boy in 'late teens'
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the victim is a boy “in his late teens”.
Thankfully his condition is not believed to be life threatening.
A spokesman told getwestlondon:
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 2.10pm on Tuesday, July 31 to reports of a male stabbed at West Drayton railway station.
Officers attended. The male aged in his late teens has been taken to a central London hospital. We await a full update on his condition but his condition is not life threatening.
At this early stage, it is thought that he was assaulted on Warwick Road.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Report that victim is a teenager
Map shows exact location of incident
Man taken to hospital 'as a priority'
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson has confirmed a crew attended the incident following reports of a stabbing.
We were called at 2.09pm today to Station Approach, West Drayton, to reports of a stabbing.
We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by helicopter.
We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre by road, as a priority.
Police cordon pictured outside station
This picture was taken outside the train station following the incident.
The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further information.
Station reportedly closed
According to one passer-by West Drayton train station is closed following the incident.
The area is also reportedly cordoned off and police officers are not letting members of the public enter the area.
Air ambulance spotted
An air ambulance was spotted flying over West Drayton before landing on a green off Warwick Road.
What we know so far
There have been reports of a stabbing outside West Drayton train station.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
Getwestlondon has contacted London Ambulance and Metropolitan Police for further information.