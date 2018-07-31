The video will start in 8 Cancel

A West Drayton shopkeeper has described how he feels constantly scared of being stabbed in his own workplace.

He shared his fears following a daylight stabbing of a teenage boy in Warwick Road, close to the town's train station, on Tuesday afternoon (July 31).

The young victim was rushed to hospital as "a priority" after being attacked shortly after 2pm, however his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Ali Shah is the manager of West Drayton Food & Wine store, located just around the corner from the busy station.

He has raised concerns over the alarming rise in stabbings in the capital and claims a similar incident happened in the same location just a few months ago.

"It is very scary, I’m always scared that some day someone will come into the shop and stab me," he told getwestlondon .

"A lot of stabbings happen now. I think another stabbing happened near the train station a few months back.

"It is quite scary because there are lots of of teenagers in large groups on the streets.

"It makes me worried if someone comes into the shop and causes an argument, they could pull out a knife.

"They need to know that they have to obey the law but they just don’t care.

"London is becoming a scary and more dangerous place."

"I should be able to go to work and not fear for my life," he added.

According to one resident who lives close to the station, the young victim was "stabbed multiple times in the back".

Emergency services, including an air ambulance were called to Station Approach, just outside of the train station, following reports of a young man being stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital "as a priority", however his injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

"We were called at 2.09pm today to Station Approach, West Drayton, to reports of a stabbing," a London Ambulance Service spokesman said.

"We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by helicopter.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre by road, as a priority."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman added: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 2.10pm on Tuesday, July 31 to reports of a male stabbed at West Drayton railway station.

"The male aged in his late teens has been taken to a central London hospital. We await a full update on his condition but his condition is not life threatening.

"At this early stage, it is thought that he was assaulted on Warwick Road.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."