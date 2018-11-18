Four young men have been stabbed in Enfield just 24 hours after a drive-by shooting in the borough.

Police were called at 5.55pm to Fraser Road, Edmonton and found men all aged in their 20s with stab wounds.

Just last night (Saturday, November 17) two 22-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were injured when a shotgun was fired into the vehicle they were sitting in at 6pm.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to Fraser Road, Edmonton, at 5.55pm on Sunday, November 18 to reports of a fight.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.

"Four men, all in their 20s, were found with stab wounds. They have all be taken to north London hospitals. We await an update on their condition.

"Two vehicles that had been in collision were also found at the scene.

"A crime scene has been put in place and Fraser Road has been closed."

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

