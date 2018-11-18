Four young men have been stabbed in Enfield just 24 hours after a drive-by shooting in the borough.
Police were called at 5.55pm to Fraser Road, Edmonton and found men all aged in their 20s with stab wounds.
Just last night (Saturday, November 17) two 22-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were injured when a shotgun was fired into the vehicle they were sitting in at 6pm.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called to Fraser Road, Edmonton, at 5.55pm on Sunday, November 18 to reports of a fight.
"Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.
"Four men, all in their 20s, were found with stab wounds. They have all be taken to north London hospitals. We await an update on their condition.
"Two vehicles that had been in collision were also found at the scene.
"A crime scene has been put in place and Fraser Road has been closed."
No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.
A worrying 24 hours
Are the two incidents linked?
At this stage, police have not said if the violence is linked and no arrests have been made.
The two incidents happened almost exactly 24 hours apart - police were called to the shooting at 6pm last night while the reports of the fight tonight came at 5.55pm
'Blood pouring out' last night
A local worker described a victim from last night in shocking detail - he said there was blood ‘pouring out his eye’.
Picture from Gordon Road
What happened last night?
Two 22-year-old men and and 16-year-old a boy had been injured when a shotgun was fired into the vehicle they were sitting in.
This was in Gordon Road at 6pm, which is around a 15-minute drive away from Fraser Road.
The victim’s vehicle, a mini cab, was not moving at the time of the incident. Police think a second vehicle pulled alongside the mini-cab and at least two men got out and approached the victims.
One was armed with a shotgun. The shotgun was fired twice into the rear of the vehicle.
The two other passengers and the driver of the mini cab were injured.
None of the injuries are life threatening, although one of the passenger’s injuries are potentially life-changing.
Where was the stabbing?
The men were found in Fraser Road, a residential road not far from Edmonton Green station.