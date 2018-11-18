Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men are in hospital after a shooting in Enfield on Saturday night (November 17) that left blood “pouring out’ a victim’s eye.

Police arrived in Gordon Road at 6pm and found four men at the scene – and three of them were injured.

Two of the group were shot and all three were taken to a north London hospital.

Shocked businessman Abdul told Mirror Online: "We heard a bang noise and we saw a guy running toward the fruit shop next door.

"Blood was pouring out his eye, just near his eye, it only just missed.

"It was right in front of our business.

"I saw him saying 'call an ambulance, call an ambulance.'"

Hunt for male who fired gun in Enfield near two schools as police close road

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Gordon Road in Enfield at approximately 6pm on Saturday, November 17 to reports of a shooting.



“Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.



“Four men were found at the scene. Three of the men were injured, including two believed to have suffered gunshot wounds. The three injured men were all taken to a north London hospital.



“None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The Trident and Area Crime Command has been informed.



“There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”