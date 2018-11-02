Armed police have descended on Derry Street in Kensington after two people were stabbed.
The area has been evacuated after Met Police were called at 11am on Friday (November 2).
Specialist firearms officers, police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics are at the "ongoing incident".
A Met spokesman said the condition of the two people who were stabbed is not yet known.
One person has been arrested.
The incident is reportedly ongoing at the Sony Music HQ on Derry Street.
The spokesman for the force said: "We are aware of an incident on Derry Street, in Kensington, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service.
"At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is ongoing."
Two men involved in fight arrested
Two Sony employees who both injured themselves in a fight at the company’s headquarters building on Derry Street have been arrested.
The men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm., police said.
A spokesmen for the Met said: “They have been taken to hospital, where they remain, and their injuries have been deemed ‘non-life threatening’.”
Sony catering team 'involved in violent altercation'
Sony has confirmed two of its catering team were involved in a “violent altercation” this morning.
The company said in a statement: “Sony Music confirmed there was an incident at Derry Street resulting in the building being evacuated.
“Two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation. The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police.”
Kitchen workers 'slashed each other up'
Our sister title the Daily Mirror has reported that two kitchen workers at Sony HQ chased each other around and were “slashing each other up” during the fight.
A worker at Sony HQ said: “We just heard screaming and running and people slamming doors.”
The men involved in the fight are employed by a catering company.
The worker added that they were “running round chasing each other” and “slashing each other up”.
Kensington High Street fully reopens
Police have now fully reopened Kensington High Street.
UPDATE: A315 Kensington High Street has reopened following an earlier emergency services incident. Residual delays have cleared.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) November 2, 2018
Simon Cowell not in building when stabbing happened
Music mogul Simon Cowell’s record label Syco is based at the Sony HQ on Derry Street.
It is believed Cowell was not inside the building when the stabbing happened.
He has an office inside Sony’s HQ.
Person taken to major trauma centre
One of the people stabbed has been taken to a major trauma centre, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) has said.
A spokesman for LAS said:
“We treated two people at the scene. We took one to hospital and one to a major trauma centre.”
'Hope everyone is okay'
People have taken to social media to express their love and best wishes to those involved in this mornings attack.
Hope everyone at @SonyMusicUK in Derry street is okay x.— GILLY (@Gilly_with_a_G) November 2, 2018
Heavy police presence in area
The area around Sony’s headquarters in Kensington, west London, often has a heavy armed police presence for security purposes.
Kensington Palace is just down the road and a number of embassies are located within the neighbourhood.
It’s not unusual to see armed police on patrol in Kensington High Street on a normal day.
There was 'banging and screaming'
A woman inside the building at the time of the attack has spoken about the “banging and screaming” she could hear.
The woman said on Twitter: “Under tables at The Sony Building in a locked office because there’s banging and screaming downstairs. Freaking out!!! We’re sure it’s just a joke but who knows???”
She later added: “Was a stabbing downstairs. All are remaining in our locked rooms but we think police are now here.”
The woman later shared footage of her evacuating the scene and said she’s “never been so scared” .
Part of Kensington High Street reopens
Part of Kensington High Street has reopened westbound following its earlier closure.
UPDATE: A315 Kensington High Street (between Kensington Church Street and Wright's Lane) has reopened westbound. The road remains closed eastbound following an earlier emergency services incident.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) November 2, 2018
'Kitchen staff employee stabbed another worker'
Armed police today stormed Sony’s London headquarters after two people were injured in a ‘brutal knife fight between kitchen staff’, our sister title the Daily Mirror reports.
According to the paper, staff at the music giant’s HQ fled the building and cowered under tables during the incident.
Eyewitnesses report seeing ‘blood everywhere’ after one member of kitchen staff allegedly stabbed another worker with a large kitchen knife during a fight.
One person was pictured being wheeled out of the building on a stretcher by paramedics.
Pictures and footage from the scene show armed police entering the building in Kensington, west London.
One eyewitness wrote on Twitter: “Just seen the Sony offices emptied. Workers running down the street. A man being tackled to the ground”.
Two people rushed to hospital
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has confirmed they treated two people at the scene.
We responded along with our colleagues @metpoliceuk to this incident in Derry Street, W8.— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 2, 2018
We have treated two people at the scene and are taking them to hospital. https://t.co/MGAWWUTVU6
Attack happened near to Sony HQ
Reports suggest the attack happened near to Sony HQ, on Derry Street.
A number of roads have been closed in and around Derry Street, while a cordon is in place.
It is not known at this stage whether the attack happened inside or outside the headquarters.
'It looks like a war zone'
One witness has said Kensington looks like a “war zone” after armed police descended onto Derry Street earlier this morning.
Twitter user @maithreyi_s tweeted a photo which shows at least five police vehicles on the road.
She said: “Kensington High Street looks like a war zone right now #ARMED response to unknown threat.”
She later added: “If you’re trying to access #HighStreetKensington please avoid. It’s currently blocked. And the tube station is closed for now.”
Attack 'not terror related', police say
Police have issued the following statement.
Police were called at approximately 11am on Friday, November 2 to reports of an incident on Derry Street, W8.
Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance.
Evacuations have taken place as a precaution.
Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition.
One person has been arrested.
No evidence of any firearms involved in this incident. It is not being treated as terror related.
Officers remain on scene and the incident remains ongoing.
Two people stabbed
Two people have been stabbed, police have said.
Officers, including firearm officers, were called to Derry street at 11am.
Officers and paramedics found two people suffering stab injuries. There is no update on their condition as of yet.
One person has been arrested.
What we know so far
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of this breaking incident.
Armed police officers have been called to Derry Street, in Kensington due to an “incident”.
Two people have been injured, police have said.
We will bring you more updates as we get them.