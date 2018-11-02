Armed police have descended on Derry Street in Kensington after two people were stabbed.

The area has been evacuated after Met Police were called at 11am on Friday (November 2).

Specialist firearms officers, police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics are at the "ongoing incident".

A Met spokesman said the condition of the two people who were stabbed is not yet known.

One person has been arrested.

The incident is reportedly ongoing at the Sony Music HQ on Derry Street.

The spokesman for the force said: "We are aware of an incident on Derry Street, in Kensington, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service.

"At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is ongoing."

Have you seen what is happening in Kensington? Are you safely able to take photographs and video? If so, please send them to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

For latest updates on this breaking incident follow our live blog below: