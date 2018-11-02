Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A knife fight between two members of catering staff led to Sony's Kensington headquarters being evacuated, with two men arrested and being taken to hospital.

Armed police officers descended onto Derry Street and cordoned off surrounding roads, including Kensington High Street, as they dealt with the incident.

It is believed the attack occurred inside the building at around 11am on Friday (November 2).

The two men found with stab injuries were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have been taken to hospital, where they remain, and their injuries have been deemed "non-life threatening".

Sony said in a statement: "Sony Music confirmed there was an incident at Derry Street resulting in the building being evacuated.

“Two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation. The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police.”

Music mogul Simon Cowell’s record label Syco is based at the Sony HQ, although it is believed Cowell was not inside the building at the time of the stabbing.

Metropolitan Police said there was no evidence of any firearms being involved in the attack, nor was the incident being treated as terror related.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed they treated two people at the scene, and took one of them to hospital and the to a major trauma centre.

Witnesses said Kensington looked like a “war zone” after armed police descended onto Derry Street, with images on social media showing around 10 police vehicles parked up on the road.

Armed police stormed the Sony HQ building after two people were injured in a ‘brutal knife fight between kitchen staff’, the Daily Mirror reported.

According to the paper, staff at the music giant’s HQ fled the building and cowered under tables during the incident.

Eyewitnesses report seeing ‘blood everywhere’ after one member of kitchen staff allegedly stabbed another worker with a large kitchen knife during a fight.

One person was pictured being wheeled out of the building on a stretcher by paramedics.

One eyewitness wrote on Twitter: “Just seen the Sony offices emptied. Workers running down the street. A man being tackled to the ground”.

One woman inside the building at the time of the attack spoke about the “banging and screaming” she could hear.

The woman said on Twitter: “Under tables at The Sony Building in a locked office because there’s banging and screaming downstairs. Freaking out!!! We’re sure it’s just a joke but who knows???"

She later added: “Was a stabbing downstairs. All are remaining in our locked rooms but we think police are now here.”

The woman later shared footage of her evacuating the scene and said she’s “never been so scared” .

Police reopened Derry Street and surrounding roads at around 1pm.

