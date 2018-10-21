A woman has died in a suspected gas explosion at a home in Harrow .

Firefighters rescued another man, woman and baby inside the first-floor flat on Fulbeck Way following the terrifying incident.

The first floor partially collapsed due to the force of the explosion, with most of the brickwork and roof now laying in front of the home as rubble.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the scene at just before 1am on Sunday (October 21)

Firefighters using an aerial ladder platform and breathing apparatus to rescue the three others in the home, with the woman and baby assessed at the scene before being taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews.

The fire was under control by 3.33am, with crews from Harrow, Northolt, Stanmore and surrounding fire stations all attending the incident.

"A 20 metre cordon has been put in place and around 40 people from neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution," a spokesman for LFB said.

"The cause of the explosion is not known at this time but a gas explosion is suspected and is being investigated by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service."

Crews are expected to remain at the home for some time to dampen down.

We will bring you updates on this tragic incident in our blog below: