The elderly woman who tragically died in a suspected gas explosion at a flat in Harrow was "one of the nicest ladies you could ever meet", according to a neighbour.

She has been named locally as 82-year-old Ratna Alexander and a lovely tribute had been paid to her.

Ms Alexander died after fire raged through her first floor flat on Fulbeck Way in the early hours of Sunday (October 21).

Firefighters rescued another man, woman and baby from a second floor flat, and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A total of Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were called just before 1am, with the huge fire brought under control by 3.33am.

Ms Alexander's body was found at around 4am.

Kevin Lulbaddha, who lives opposite Ms Alexander's flat, told Getwestlondon she regularly waved at him through her window.

"[She was] one of the nicest ladies I have honestly met," the 19-year-old said. "She’s always staring out the window, feeding the birds and waving hello to me.

"She got me a birthday card and a little present even though she didn’t know who I was at the time.

"[What happened is] such a saddening event. May she rest in peace."

He added: "For my 18th birthda , I had a birthday party so the day before my party I went and gave a letter to everyone in that flat building to let them know that it was going to to be a noisy night.

"And the next day there was a card and a little present from Ratna at my door even though she didn’t know who I was, which is such a kind and amazing thing to do.

"From then on, she kept waving at me from her window every time she saw me."

The first floor partially collapsed due to the force of the explosion, with most of the brickwork and roof now laying in front of the home as rubble.

A 20 metre cordon was put in place and around 40 people from neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Navin Shah, London Assembly member for Brent and Harrow, lives near where the explosion happened and has offered to help anyone affected.

"I sadly woke up today to the news of the tragic death of a woman from a suspected gas explosion in Fulbeck Way, not that far from where I live," he said.

"Having served on London’s Fire Authority for well over eight years I’m proud of the commitment of our fire service to keep Londoners safe. We are grateful to those 70 firefighters of our London Fire Brigade that rescued three residents and the fire was brought under control rapidly.

"My heart goes out to the victims and affected residents who now require emergency facilities and support from local authorities and organisations. I will assist in every possible way to help the victims."

The cause of the fire is under investigation by London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police.

If you would like to pay tribute to Ms Alexander please email samuel.truelove@reachplc.com