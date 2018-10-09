Around 70 firefighters are tackling a serious fire at student halls at Brunel University in Uxbridge.

Ten fire engines were called to the flats in Kingston Lane at 4.07pm this afternoon (Tuesday, October 9).

Part of a flat on the first floor of the building is currently alight, the London Fire Brigade has said.

Fire crews from Hillingdon, Hayes, Southall, Northolt, Ruislip and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage,” a spokesman for the brigade said.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured as a result of the blaze.

If you are at the scene please call our reporter Sam Truelove on 07388 962965.

For the latest updates on this breaking news story follow our live blog below.