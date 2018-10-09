Around 70 firefighters are tackling a serious fire at student halls at Brunel University in Uxbridge.
Ten fire engines were called to the flats in Kingston Lane at 4.07pm this afternoon (Tuesday, October 9).
Part of a flat on the first floor of the building is currently alight, the London Fire Brigade has said.
Fire crews from Hillingdon, Hayes, Southall, Northolt, Ruislip and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage,” a spokesman for the brigade said.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured as a result of the blaze.
Brunel University fire: 50 students fled halls of residence after ventilation system caught fire
Around 50 students fled their halls of residence at Brunel University in Uxbridge after a serious fire broke out.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a building part of the Lancaster Complex , on Kingston Lane, at 4.07pm on Tuesday (October 9).
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) battled flames on the third floor of the building for three hours, and had the fire under control at 7.07pm.
An extraction system cupboard on the first, second and third floors of the building was damaged by fire, LFB confirmed after.
Boris Johnson 'very pleased' no one was hurt in fire
Boris Johnson, MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, has said he is “very pleased” to hear no body was hurt in the fire.
Very pleased to hear no one hurt in fire @Bruneluni - many thanks to the London Fire Brigade and the University for their swift response ensuring the safety of all students. https://t.co/Q3atVv7Jbv— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 9, 2018
Here is what was damaged in the fire
The London Fire Brigade has said an extraction system cupboard on the first, second and third floors of the building was damaged by fire.
Around 50 people left the building before firefighters arrived.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
An LFB statement reads;
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a student accommodation block in Kingston Lane in Uxbridge.
A extraction system cupboard on the first, second and third floors of the building was damaged by fire.
Approximately 50 people left the building before the arrival of the Brigade. There were no reports of any injuries.
The Brigade was called at 1607 and the fire was under control at 1907. Fire crews from Hillingdon, Hayes, Southall, Northolt, Ruislip and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire 'not suspicious', say police
The Metropolitan Police Service has confirmed they were called to the campus earlier today.
A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at 4.24pm to reports of a fire. The fire has now been extinguished and emergency services remain at the scene.
“It’s not reported to be suspicious and there are no reported injuries.”
Footage shows aftermath of the fire
Fire engines remain on scene and a cordon still in place.
Fire now under control
Brunel has confirmed the fire is now under control, and that no one was injured in the blaze.
Alternative accommodation has been found for those living in the Borough Road Hall side of the Lancaster Complex.
We can confirm that the fire is under control and that there are no injuries. Alternative accommodation has been found for all students based in Borough Road Hall. https://t.co/RrXYQyh8QZ— Brunel University London (@Bruneluni) October 9, 2018
Thick, black smoke coming out window
Twitter user @This_Is_Bo took the below picture of the fire earlier today.
Thick, black smoke can be seen coming out from one of the building’s windows.
Emergency services still on the scene
One Brunel University student has sent us in these pictures, which show several emergency service vehicles still on scene at the campus, hours after the fire brigade were initially called.
'I did worry if it was in my room'
Venetia Abrahamian, first year student reading psychology at the university, was in Uxbridge at the time the fire broke out but returned to find fire engines on the campus.
The 18-year-old said: “The first thing I thought of was I hope everyone is OK. I did worry if it was in my room. “I hope everyone is alright.”
Below is a photo which shows the cordon erected because of the fire.
Building home to nearly 500 students
Getwestlondon understands the building on fire is one of the student halls within the Lancaster Complex.
Situated at the heart of the campus, and completed in September 2006, the Lancaster Complex consists of 498 rooms, divided into 54 flats of up to 10 residents who have shared use of a large communal kitchen/diner.
It costs £149.14 per week to live there, or £5,668.46 for a 38 week contract.
Most rooms include a bed, desk, chest of draws, wardrobe and a toilet.
'Students just hanging around'
A man who was at the campus moments ago has said there is still a heavy emergency service presence in the area.
The man, who did not wish to be named, told Getwestlondon: “I was just coming through campus and there is a fair amount of fire brigade activity still.
“There are a lot of students just hanging around the halls and there are a lot of security guys, police and a police helicopter overhead.
“The cordon was fairly wide so I couldn’t get that close but it [the fire] is coming from one of the back halls. Someone told me it started small but then spread.”
The man added that the “fire seems to be under control”.
What is happening at the scene?
Get West London has been sent the following pictures.
Flames can be seen billowing in the air from a distance, while we have also been sent a photo of one of the fire engines at the scene.
Third floor of building alight
The London Fire Brigade originally said part of a flat on the first floor of the building was alight.
They have now confirmed that the fire is actually on the third floor of the building.
Brunel confirm firefighters are tackling fire
Brunel has confirmed firefighters are tackling a fire on campus.
The London Fire Brigade are currently on campus. Please follow them for more updates on the situation. https://t.co/tbQGH18MmU— Brunel University London (@Bruneluni) October 9, 2018
Video from the scene
Where is the fire?
Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines have been called to a serious fire at student halls at Brunel University, on Kingston Lane, in Uxbridge.
What we know so far
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of this breaking incident.
Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines have been called to a serious fire at student halls at Brunel University in Uxbridge.
Part of a flat on the first floor of the building, on Kingston Lane, is alight.
Fire crews from Hillingdon, Hayes, Southall, Northolt, Ruislip and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured as a result of the blaze.
We will bring you more updates as we get them.