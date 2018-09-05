Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were forced to work during the devastating Grenfell Tower fire with plans drawn up before the flammable cladding was installed after Kensington and Chelsea Council failed to produce an up to date map.

The Grenfell Inquiry heard on Wednesday (September 5) that the council had been repeatedly asked for plans to the 24-storey tower block, which would have helped firefighters coordinate their rescue and recovery missions.

The "vital" plans were not produced during the fire, another blow to Kensington and Chelsea Council, which has already come under fire for mishandling Grenfell Tower both before and after last June's fire, which claimed 71 lives.

The inquiry was also shown photos taken on the night by firefighter Brett Loft, which have never been seen before in public.

Detailed design information about the tower was supposed to be kept in a fireproof box in the lobby, but the document could not be found, a fire officer told the inquiry at Holborn Bars.

Peter Johnson, who was then a watch manager at the command unit in Islington, said he had repeated conversations with a council official to try to obtain the plans on the morning of June 14 last year.

The document would have shown the layout of the building, including the location of utilities such as gas pipes, fire vents and dry-rise points where hoses could be attached.

The officer told the Grenfell Tower inquiry on Wednesday that he never saw the building plans, and the lack of such crucial information endangered firefighters and residents.

The west London block was owned by the council but managed and maintained by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation.

Mr Johnson told a hearing at Holborn Bars: "I do remember there were issues concerning the fire box and the fire box not necessarily being fully stocked with what should be there.

"I believe that's the information that we were passed on from the council, 'don't worry about it, the plans are in the box'."

He told the hearing the only information crews had to work with was a photograph of Grenfell Tower on mobile data terminals, which showed it before the flammable cladding system was installed.

Desperate for further information, Mr Johnson said he had two phone conversations with an unnamed council official - at around 7.30am and 9.30am - but no plans appeared.

Asked by lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC if the absence of building plans hampered search-and-rescue efforts, he replied: "The plans themselves would have fed into the operational plan, it has a vital part and a vital role detailing fixed installations and detailing everything within the building.

"It would detail the pipeline of gas, of water, where electricity was - it was vital that we needed those plans."

Grenfell Tower had recently undergone an extensive refurbishment, which involved the installation of a cladding system now blamed for fuelling the spread of the blaze, as well as changes to the gas pipes and the re-numbering of flats.

Expert Dr Barbara Lane said in a report for the inquiry that the block's structure and safety provisions breached numerous building regulations as a result.

Mr Johnson continued: "I've not looked at the detailed plans of Grenfell, but I do know there was extensive building work that went on and, if something had changed - if, as you went higher, there were different layout of flats - that is something that would have definitely aided our crews.

"If we can't isolate items, if we can't operate smoke vents, if we can't isolate dry risers where the doors are, that is potentially going to make the incident significantly worse.

"If the incident is getting significantly worse that is going to affect our crews, it is going to make response times significantly greater and it is going to put them in greater danger and the individuals inside the property in greater danger."

The inquiry will continue to hear evidence about the handling of the fire tomorrow.