A 39-year-old woman who worked for Kensington and Chelsea Council has been charged with stealing money meant for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire Tragedy.

Former council employee, Jenny McDonagh of Abbey Wood was arrested on Wednesday (August 29).

She is charged with abusing her position as a council worker to take money meant for Grenfell Tower victims for herself using fraud.

She will face charges of two counts of fraud by abuse of position, one count of theft by employee and one count of money laundering at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (August 30).

Metropolitan Police confirmed she was arrested on Wednesday (August 29) following her initial arrest on Wednesday August 1.

She is the latest in a string of people to be charged with fraud offences related to the Grenfell Tower Fire disaster, which killed 71 people on June 14 last year.