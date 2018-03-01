The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 48-year-old was set to appear in court on Thursday (March 1) charged with the murder of a man in his home in West Kensington.

Julian Aubrey suffered multiple stab wounds at his address in Shaftesbury Place in Warwick Road on October 30 last year.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday (February 28) Enrique Facelli, also from Shaftesbury Place in Warwick Road, was charged with Mr Aubrey's murder.

He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Four other men arrested on suspicion of murder remain released under police investigation, Scotland Yard say.

The Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command investigation into the death continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8358 0200 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

