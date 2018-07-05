Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow residents have been reassured about fire safety standards in their homes after a man lost his life following a fire that broke out at his council home.

Redwood Estate resident, Mohammed Akhtar, believed to be in his 60s, died in hospital on Sunday (July 1), 10 days after a fire ripped through and destroyed the flat he was living in.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated by London Fire Brigade (LFB), Hounslow Council leader Steve Curran has offered his condolences to Mr Akhtar's family and issued a statement to reassure tenants that fire safety standards at the estate are up-to-date.

According to Councillor Curran, Redwood Estate complies with current fire safety requirements and was last assessed for fire safety in March 2017.

He added homes on the estate is next due a fire risk review in March 2019 and in a statement Councillor Curran pointed out key differences between Redwood Estate and Grenfell Tower where 72 people died in a devastating fire in June 2017.

Cllr Curran emphasised that unlike Grenfell, which was more than 20 storeys high, Redwood Estate has no tower blocks and is made up of two and three-storey buildings.

He also pointed out the homes are made from solid pre-cast concrete and free of the controversial cladding believed to have contributed to the Grenfell blaze.

Councillor Steve Curran said: “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Mohammed Akhtar at this difficult time and I wish to reassure tenants living on the Redwood Estate that the Estate complies with current fire safety requirements.

"This is confirmed through our Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) programme.

"All council buildings are covered by current FRA’s, which are reviewed annually for high rise blocks and every two years for low rise blocks.

"In the case of Redwood Estate, which contains two and three storey blocks, a fire risk assessment was carried out in March 2017 and is due for review from March 16, 2019.

"Redwood Estate is constructed of solid pre-cast concrete, it is not therefore fitted with external cladding of any kind.

"All tenants are provided with fire safety advice and we provide each with a fire safety advice booklet, with further information also available on the Hounslow website.”