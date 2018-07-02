Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a "father-figure" who has died 10 days after a fire ripped through his home in Hounslow .

Known to friends simply as "Mo", according to neighbours he had lived on the Redwood Estate for nearly 20 years when a vicious blaze destroyed his flat.

Mo, who is believed to have been in his 60s, managed to escape the fire that broke out on the morning of June 21, and was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

Sadly he never recovered, however, and died in hospital on Sunday (July 1).

His neighbour of 15 years, former X Factor finalist Talia Dean, has paid a moving tribute to a caring man who "loved his music" and "was always there for me".

Speaking to getwestlondon, Talia said: "I'm so shocked and sad, I knew him for 15 years and have so many memories of him.

"He loved his music. I'll always remember him blasting Sting out the window first thing in the morning.

"But he was also always there for me and always there to help. There wasn't a day he didn't say good morning."

(Image: Grahame Larter/Get West London)

She added: "While he kept himself to himself with most of the neighbours and didn't have visitors much he really felt like a kind of uncle or father figure to me because we lived in the same part of the building.

"My favourite memories of him are just me leaning out of my window shouting 'Mo!' and asking him if I could borrow some sugar or whatever and he would always help."

Talia moved from the Redwood Estate to Surrey just weeks before the fire.

(Image: Tom Dymond/PA Wire)

She said: "I remember the day I moved my stuff out and Mo was there to wish me good luck with it all - that was the last time I saw him."

The cause of the fire which led to Mo's death is still being investigated by London Fire Brigade (LFB).

An LFB spokesman said: "Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a block of flats in Redwood Estate in Hounslow.

"A first floor flat was destroyed by fire. One man left the property before the arrival of the brigade and was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews. Sadly, he later died in hospital."

A total of 13 emergency calls were made by concerned residents calling 999.

The fire broke out at about 8.50am and was under control by 9.35am. Fire crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Hayes and Southall fire stations helped tackle the blaze.