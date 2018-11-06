Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Odours from a former gas works that residents in Southall believe are affecting people's health are now being investigated by Public Health England.

The Clean Air for Southall and Hayes campaign says noxious gases and fumes are being released from the Southall Waterside site where a huge housing estate is being built.

Berkeley Group is building 3,750 homes, shops, restaurants and parks on the 88-acre former gas works site on Brent Road, but it has to clean the soil of potential contaminants such as benzine and asbestos which may be in the ground.

Because the site was a gas works, much of the soil has to be filtered through a special "soil hospital" to be treated as foundations are dug.

Despite Berkeley putting in numerous odour control machines and a temporary barrier to try to stop the smell, campaigners are not satisfied and believe people's health could be affected.

Now Public Health England (PHE) has promised to monitor the situation.

Campaigner David Marsden said it was a positive step.

"We note with gratitude that Public Health England is now engaging with and investigating residents' reports of benzene poisoning as a result of the contaminated land at Southall Waterside," he said.

"We expect that this investigation will be thorough, open and involve residents directly in the process."

(Image: Copyright Unknown)

London Assembly member for the Ealing and Hillingdon area, Dr Onkar Sahota had called for PHE to get involved.

He said: "The situation at Southall Waterside is symptomatic of the wider issue of a lack of independent oversight of the environmental impact of development sites.

“This oversight is essential in maintaining the right level of trust, transparency and honesty between local residents and the developer.

"It is vital that everyone involved in the process feels confident that the environmental impact of the development will not cause long-term environmental damage, or cause harm to the health of the community.

“As a next step, I will be meeting with the Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy, Shirley Rodrigues, to discuss these issues and ways that we can ensure truly independent monitoring of local development sites.

“In addition, I will, of course, continue to liaise with Public Health England and the Environment Agency to push for a solution to local residents’ concerns about the Southall Waterside development.”

Berkeley, however, insists it has complied with all necessary standards and is working with local residents to ensure they are comfrotable with the development.

A spokesperson said: “Berkeley is regenerating a redundant industrial site to create a place where people want to live and work in thriving, vibrant communities.

"As well as delivering new homes, this development is creating jobs and training opportunities for the local community and new parks for everyone to enjoy.

“Berkeley has complied with all Environment Agency and other regulators’ standards in its work to remediate the land at Southall Waterside including engaging with Public Health England. As part of this compliance, air quality is constantly monitored.

“Berkeley is in dialogue with local residents and takes their concerns very seriously. By the end of this year the bulk of the remediation works will have been completed.”

Ealing Council's leader Julian Bell added: “Council officers have been in regular communication with the developers to ensure that they do everything possible to mitigate the smells. The work which is causing these smells is likely to be completed by September.“