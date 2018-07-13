Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Southall say their summer has been ruined and their health is being affected by foul odours coming from the former gas works site which have kept them shut inside with their windows closed during the scorching heatwave.

Berkley Group is building 480 homes on the 88-acre former gas works site on Brent Road, but it has to clean the soil of potential contaminants such as benzine and asbestos which may be in the ground because of the former industrial use.

Residents say this is releasing a "noxious tarry, petrolly smell" which is making their lives a misery and has been unbearable during the recent heatwave.

Single mum Angela Fonso says her children aged 9 and 10 have to cover their noses whenever they leave the car to go into the house and the family can't use the garden, and have to sit indoors with the windows shut

Whilst admitting there is a smell, Berkeley Group says it is monitoring it 24/7 and they are well below unacceptable levels. It also says the odours are not harmful to health.

But the residents aren't convinced.

Angela said: "It smells like I'm living in some sort of industrial plant. it's a very noxious smell and makes me realise what it must have been like for people living in the industrial revolution.

"We try not to be at home as much as we can. My children can't play outside and the first thing my children say when they get home is 'it stinks'.

"They cover their noses with their hands and they can't enjoy simple things like playing outside in the garden and getting the paddling pool out.

"It's an unacceptable level of pollution and the Environment Agency doesn't seem to be using its powers to issue any enforcement action."

David Marsden and his wife, who live nearby, both use inhalers for chest complaints, and their four-year-old son has been hospitalised three times with asthma.

They fear the vapours from the site could bring on their son's symptoms.

David said: "That's the worry, that the stuff in the air could trigger that kind of reaction. I've had to take loads of time of this year with chest infections which I don't normally get.

"It's a horrible, petrolly, fumey, tarry smell and it makes you want to throw up.

"Something like this also causes a lot of stress and anxiety and you don't always realise the impact that it is having until later.

"They say they are cleaning the soil and that it's all within acceptable levels, but we've only got their word for it that all that stuff is being cleared out.

"The short-term solution would be for Berkeley to stop what they are doing during the heatwave until they can put proper measures in place place to stop the odour."

A Berkeley spokeswoman said nothing harmful is coming out of the soil and the level of smell is with acceptable levels.

She said the firm has 10 sensors, five of which monitor the level of odour 24/7.

The firm, she added, has reached out to residents and invited them to tour the site and that everything possible is being done to mitigate the smell.

She said that the work will be finished by September and will provide 480 homes - which are much needed in the current housing crisis - 40 acres of public open space and community facilities.

Council leader Julian Bell said: “Southall Waterside is a hugely important regeneration project which will deliver 3,750 much-needed new homes for the borough.

“As the site is a former gasworks, the developers must ensure the site is fully decontaminated before building work can start.

"Cleaning the soil is a complex, essential part of preparing the site for residential use but unfortunately the excavating process can lead to the release of odours from contaminated soil.

“We’ve received complaints from local residents regarding noxious odours in the area, which appear to have become worse as a result of current high temperatures and unusual wind directions.

"I was personally contacted by residents last week, so I’ve visited the area and written to the Environment Agency to raise our concerns.

"I’ve called on them to step up their response to this issue and establish if any further actions can be taken immediately to improve matters for residents.

“Council officers have been in regular communication with the developers to ensure that they do everything possible to mitigate the smells. The work which is causing these smells is likely to be completed by September.“

The Environment Agency says it has now demanded Berkeley improve the control of odours at the site due to the number of complaints from residents.

It gave a statement saying: "The site is part of a large development and regular visits are carried out by our groundwater and contaminated land officer and an officer from the London Borough of Ealing.

"The only permitted activity on the site is the treatment of soils. A mobile plant permit was issued and we have advised the site to apply for a fixed permit due to the number of odour complaints.

"Whilst it is not possible to prevent all smells, we required the site to improve their odour controls, and they have now implemented a more extensive odour control regime.

"The site operator is taking action to increase odour suppression and has put in place monitoring and control methods. This has included identifying when odorous excavations are occurring and implementing extra measures. Should they continue to create bad smells, we have a range of enforcement responses available to us.

"In addition to unannounced inspections, we rely on people in the community to tell us when there is a bad smell, so we can investigate fully.

"If the public do notice bad smells we would urge them to call the incident hotline on 0800 807060 immediately so that we can investigate further."

The campaigners have started a petition which can be found at www.change.org by searching for "clean air for Southall".

They also organised a public meeting which was attended by local councillors and residents at the Dominion Centre on Thursday, July 12.