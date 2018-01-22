The video will start in 8 Cancel

Emergency services spent an entire morning tackling a blaze at a Steak & Co restaurant, which spread to other floors of a multi-storey building.

Nearly 60 firefighters were stationed at the eatery in Haymarket, a short distance from Piccadilly Circus station, on Monday morning (January 22).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 8.10am and spent at least three hours trying to contain the blaze.

A spokesperson for LFB said: "Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers are attending a fire on Haymarket in SW1Y.

"It’s thought the fire is in a building containing a restaurant and offices.

"Part of the restaurant's ducting, which is the ventilation system, is alight and parts of the first and second floor are on fire.

"There are no reports of injuries at this stage."

Volunteers from the Salvation Army set up a van providing food for emergency services personnel who were still at the scene at lunchtime.

Firefighters from Soho, Lambeth, Islington, West Hampstead, Stoke Newington and Euston stations attended the incident.

