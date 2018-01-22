Video Loading

Dozens of firefighters are on the scene tackling a fire that has broken out in a building containing a restaurant and offices.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were called to the blaze in Haymarket, in SW1Y, at 8.10am on Monday (January 22).

At this stage, London Fire Brigade believe the fire is in a building containing a restaurant and offices.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

Firefighters tackle a building fire in Haymarket

Firefighters from Soho, Lambeth, Islington and Euston fire stations are at the scene.

Under Control

Firefighters have declared the Haymarket fire under control.

Three people had managed to escape the building and firefighters rescued a further seven when the fire started at a restaurant and office block in Piccadilly Circus at 8am this morning.

The cause is still under investigation.

Traffic is still queuing in the area due to road closures

Crews are still damping down the fire more than seven hours after call to scene

Firefighters remain on the scene in Haymarket more than seven hours after they were initially called.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“Crews are damping down hot spots of fire and ensuring the fire is completely out.”

Fire crews were still damping down the scene more than seven hours after they were first called
Fire crews were still damping down the scene more than seven hours after they were first called

Passengers told to get bus at Parliament Square

Bus routes are still on diversion following this morning’s fire.

Everything we know so far

So far, firefighters have been on the scene for five hours.

Here’s a round up of everything we know so far.

Salvation Army van arrives on the scene in time for lunch

Salvation Army volunteers are on the scene - making sandwiches and handing out refreshments for the emergency services.

Volunteers from the Salvation Army are handing out refreshments to firefighters on the scene
Volunteers from the Salvation Army are handing out refreshments to firefighters on the scene

Volunteers are at the scene providing food and drink

Emergency services are still at the scene

Firefighters have been trying to contain the blaze for nearly three hours now - after they were called at 8.10am.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire in a Steak & Co restaurant, Haymarket
Emergency services at the scene of a fire in a Steak & Co restaurant, Haymarket

Video footage shows huge crane at the scene

Bus routes in the Piccadilly Circus area are affected

More firefighters have been drafted in to tackle the blaze

There are now eight fire engines and 58 firefighters

This is the building on fire - containing a Steak & Co restaurant

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the building containing Steak & Co restaurant in Haymarket
Firefighters tackled a blaze at the building containing Steak & Co restaurant in Haymarket

Haymarket reduced to a single lane and multiple roads affected

[A4] Haymarket (Southbound) at the junction of Panton Street is reduced to a single lane due to the fire.

The full list of affected roads:

  • Carlton Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
  • [B327] Charles Ii Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
  • [A4] Haymarket (SW1Y) (Southbound)
  • Jermyn Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
  • Norris Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
  • Orange Street (WC2H) (All Directions)
  • Oxendon Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
  • Panton Street (WC2H,SW1Y) (All Directions)
  • St Alban’s Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
  • St James’s Market (SW1Y) (All Directions)
  • Suffolk Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)

Building fire has spread to multiple stories

The building on fire is said to contain a restaurant and offices.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“Part of the restaurant’s ducting, which is the ventilation system, is alight and parts of the first and second floor are on fire.”