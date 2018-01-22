Dozens of firefighters are on the scene tackling a fire that has broken out in a building containing a restaurant and offices.
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were called to the blaze in Haymarket, in SW1Y, at 8.10am on Monday (January 22).
At this stage, London Fire Brigade believe the fire is in a building containing a restaurant and offices.
There are no reports of injuries at this stage.
Firefighters from Soho, Lambeth, Islington and Euston fire stations are at the scene.
Under Control
Firefighters have declared the Haymarket fire under control.
Three people had managed to escape the building and firefighters rescued a further seven when the fire started at a restaurant and office block in Piccadilly Circus at 8am this morning.
The cause is still under investigation.
Traffic is still queuing in the area due to road closures
Crews are still damping down the fire more than seven hours after call to scene
Firefighters remain on the scene in Haymarket more than seven hours after they were initially called.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:
“Crews are damping down hot spots of fire and ensuring the fire is completely out.”
Passengers told to get bus at Parliament Square
Bus routes are still on diversion following this morning’s fire.
Everything we know so far
So far, firefighters have been on the scene for five hours.
Here’s a round up of everything we know so far.
Salvation Army van arrives on the scene in time for lunch
Salvation Army volunteers are on the scene - making sandwiches and handing out refreshments for the emergency services.
Volunteers are at the scene providing food and drink
Emergency services are still at the scene
Firefighters have been trying to contain the blaze for nearly three hours now - after they were called at 8.10am.
Video footage shows huge crane at the scene
Bus routes in the Piccadilly Circus area are affected
More firefighters have been drafted in to tackle the blaze
There are now eight fire engines and 58 firefighters
This is the building on fire - containing a Steak & Co restaurant
Haymarket reduced to a single lane and multiple roads affected
[A4] Haymarket (Southbound) at the junction of Panton Street is reduced to a single lane due to the fire.
The full list of affected roads:
- Carlton Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
- [B327] Charles Ii Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
- [A4] Haymarket (SW1Y) (Southbound)
- Jermyn Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
- Norris Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
- Orange Street (WC2H) (All Directions)
- Oxendon Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
- Panton Street (WC2H,SW1Y) (All Directions)
- St Alban’s Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
- St James’s Market (SW1Y) (All Directions)
- Suffolk Street (SW1Y) (All Directions)
Building fire has spread to multiple stories
The building on fire is said to contain a restaurant and offices.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:
“Part of the restaurant’s ducting, which is the ventilation system, is alight and parts of the first and second floor are on fire.”