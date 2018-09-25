The video will start in 8 Cancel

A police cordon is in place outside a terraced house in Hayes after a woman's body was discovered dead in the home .

Pictures taken from the scene show police guarding the cordon, with a house taped off, following the discovery of a body on Monday (September 24).

Metropolitan Police officers had first visited the property in Whittington Avenue on Monday morning, at around 9.38am for concerns over the welfare of a missing woman.

When they attended, they found the body of a woman in her 30s. Her next of kin have been informed, but police are yet to formally identify the victim. A post-mortem is due to be held today (September 25).

The driveway of the house is clear, with a police car parked in the driveway of the house next door.

The crime scene is still in place more than 24 hours after the woman's body was found by police.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man at a west London hospital later on Monday. He remains in hospital at this time – his condition is not life-threatening.

A murder investigation has since been launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

The woman and the arrested man are believed to have been known to each other. Nobody else is sought in connection with the murder investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

