A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead inside a home in Hayes.
The Metropolitan Police were called to Whittington Avenue at 9.39am on Monday (September 24) after concerns were raised over the welfare of a woman.
When officers gained access to the property, the body of a woman, aged in her 30s, was found.
A post-mortem examination is due to be held on Tuesday (September 25). Next of kin have been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place, a Met spokesman said.
A 26-year-old man was arrested at a west London hospital later on Monday. He remains in hospital at this time – his condition is not life-threatening.
A murder investigation has since been launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command.
The woman and the arrested man are believed to have been known to each other. Nobody else is sought in connection with the murder investigation.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can follow the latest updates on this incident in our blog below.
Where have the murders occurred?
Here is a more detailed breakdown of where every murder has occurred in London so far this year.
Woman found dead in Hayes in London— Intelligence Fusion (@IntellFusion) September 25, 2018
- Man arrested on suspicion of murder.
Shooting & Murders in #London in 2018 pic.twitter.com/B7LNUQK7XM
How many murders have there been in London this year?
So far this year, more than 100 murders have taken place in London.
It is estimated that around one third of those victims are aged between 16-24.
It is the fourth year in a row that at least 100 homicides have been recorded in the capital. Last year, 131 homicides were recorded.
Steve O’Connell, chairman of the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee, told the Metro earlier this month: “We have reached an awful total of 100 homicides this year.
“The overwhelming use of knives in these killings presents a severe challenge to the police and our community.
“We must take a long hard look at the causes of violence in all its forms.”
Police statement in full
Here is the Metropolitan Police statement in full;
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at residential premises in Hayes.
Police attended a house in Whittington Avenue, Hayes at 9.38am on Monday, September 24, following concerns for the welfare of a missing woman. The body of a woman, aged in her early 30s, was found.
A post-mortem examination will be held on Tuesday, September 25. Next of kin have been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place.
A 26-year-old man was arrested at a west London hospital later on 24 September. The man remains in hospital at this time – his condition is not life-threatening.
A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command.
The woman and the arrested man are believed to have been known to each other. Nobody else is sought in connection with the murder.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Where was the woman found?
Police were called to Whittington Avenue, Hayes yesterday morning following concerns for the welfare of a missing woman.
The body of a woman, aged in her early 30s, was found.
What we know so far
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on this breaking incident.
The body of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found inside a home on Whittington Avenue yesterday morning.
A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command.
A 26-year-old man was arrested at a west London hospital just hours after police found the body. He remains in hospital at this time – his condition is not life-threatening.
We will bring you more updates as we get them.