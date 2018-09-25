A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead inside a home in Hayes.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Whittington Avenue at 9.39am on Monday (September 24) after concerns were raised over the welfare of a woman.

When officers gained access to the property, the body of a woman, aged in her 30s, was found.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held on Tuesday (September 25). Next of kin have been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place, a Met spokesman said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at a west London hospital later on Monday. He remains in hospital at this time – his condition is not life-threatening.

A murder investigation has since been launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

The woman and the arrested man are believed to have been known to each other. Nobody else is sought in connection with the murder investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

