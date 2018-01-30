Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grieving sister of Josh McGuinness says her family has been left "numb and heartbroken" after the fatal crash in Hayes that claimed the life of her 16-year-old brother.

Josh McGuinness, George Wilkinson, both 16, and Harry Rice, 17, were walking to a 16th birthday party in Hayes when they were struck by a black Audi A5 near a bus stop.

The boys, who were all students at The Harefield Academy in Uxbridge, were pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, which happened at around 8.41pm on Friday (January 26).

Speaking to getwestlondon, Josh's sister Melissa Blackwell said that the teenagers, who had known each other since starting school, were "so kind and caring for others".

Melissa, of West Drayton, said: "Everyone keeps saying the same thing about Josh, that he was just hilarious and wouldn't fail to put smiles on people's faces.

"It's the same with George and Harry, all three of them were so funny, kind and caring for others. All such mummies' boys as well, Josh and my mum were extremely close.

"The whole community has been in shock ever since the crash, it's been awful for my family - we are really struggling at the moment.

"I live just a minute away from where it happened and as soon as I saw the huge police and ambulance presence I knew it was bad, I felt numb and heartbroken.

"No one was telling me anything and it wasn't until two hours after when we found out more, it felt like years because time was going so slowly."

(Image: Tracy Blackwell)

According to Melissa, Josh's mum Tracy Blackwell, who owns the Harefield-based company Time2Care Hillingdon, and stepdad Neil Carlton have been left "in pieces".

The community has provided "overwhelming support" to the family, who live in Harefield, since the crash and a fundraising page set up to fund the funerals has now raised nearly £4,000.

Melissa, 27, continued: "Josh had such big aspirations in life - he was only 16 but he went out and got himself a labouring job and was up early every morning working hard.

"He always wanted to do a hands-on job where he could work hard and make money for himself."

She added: "The last conversation I had with him was about me moving house this weekend, I asked Josh if he was going to help me. He said of course he will and I expected him to ask me to pay him.

"He said he didn't want any money and that of course he was going to help me - 'you're my sister', he said. That was so typical of my brother, he was just so kindhearted and selfless."

(Image: Get West London)

On Friday (February 2) dozens of balloons will light up the sky one week on from the crash in Shepiston Lane and family and friends are welcoming everyone to join them.

The community will gather for the heartwarming tribute to Harry, George and Josh at Harefield Green, or The Green, where balloons will be released at exactly 8.40pm to mark the time of the crash.

To donate to the fundraising page for the funerals, click here.

