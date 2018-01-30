The video will start in 8 Cancel

Colourful flowers, candles, balloons and moving messages are among the tributes left to three teenage boys who tragically lost their lives in a fatal collision in Hayes on Friday night (January 26).

Crowds of teenagers gathered at the scene of the crash in Shepiston Lane on Monday evening (January 29) to pay tribute to Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh McGuinness, 16.

The boys died following a fatal collision with a black Audi A5 at around 8.41pm on Friday.

The bus stop near to where the they lost their lives remains closed as a mark of respect following the tragedy.

Lucozade bottles, lit candles and Kinder Bueno chocolate bars were among the tributes left underneath three photographs of the young victims which had been tied to the railings at the scene of the crash.

One message left beside a bouquet of flowers read: "This should never have happened. You will be missed. Rest in peace boys."

A signed football shirt tied to the railings read: "Rest in Peace."

The community has described its "shock" and "deep sadness" following the loss of the three teenagers.

Tash Moriarty, head teacher of The Harefield Academy where the boys were pupils, said on Monday: "We are all shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three students who attended The Harefield Academy.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones at this terrible time.

"We are offering help and support to all students and staff who have been affected by this incident, and ask everyone to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

"I would like to thank the Harefield community for the support it has given over the weekend."

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, faced three charges of death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He spoke in court only to confirm his name, age and address.

He was remanded in custody until Monday (February 26) when he is due to appear at the Old Bailey.

A 34-year-old man voluntarily attended a north London police station on Sunday at around 7pm.

He was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing.

