The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man charged in connection with the deaths of three teenagers following a fatal crash in Hayes on Friday (January 26) appeared in court on Monday morning (January 29.)

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, faced three charges of death by dangerous driving at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He spoke in court only to confirm his name, age and address.

He was denied bail and was remanded in custody until Monday (February 26) when he is due to appear at the Old Bailey.

The victims, named by police as Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh Mcgunniess, 16, died following a collision with a black Audi A5 in Shepiston Lane at around 8.41pm on Friday.

(Image: PA)

Mr Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, was charged on Sunday (January 29).

Following a CCTV appeal launched by police to find a second man wanted in connection with the crash, a 34-year-old man voluntarily attended a north London police station on Sunday at around 7pm.

The 34-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.