A man has been charged and another arrested following the death of three teenagers in Hayes on Friday night (January 26).

The teenagers, named by police as Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh Mcgunniess, 16, died following a collision with a black Audi A5 in Shepiston Lane at around 8.41pm on Friday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services all three boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, was arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving on Sunday evening (January 28).

Following a CCTV appeal launched by police to find a second man wanted in connection with the crash, a 34-year-old man voluntarily attended a north London police station on Sunday at around 7pm.

The 34-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody for questioning.

Enquiries into what happened continue.

