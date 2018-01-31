The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fundraising page has been set up to help give the three boys who died in the tragic crash in Hayes the send off they deserve.

Lulu-Marie Stubbings, who set up the Go Fund Me page , described Harry Rice , George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness as "the happiest, funniest people, always putting smiles on everyone's faces wherever they went".

In three days since creating the 'Funeral of Josh, George and Harry' page - which will see donations go towards their funeral costs - people's kindness and generosity has seen thousands of pounds raised.

Ms Stubbings said: "On Friday, three of my beautiful friends lost their lives tragically in Hayes.

"I have set up a Go Fund Me page to help the families.

"I know no amount of money will bring the boys back but it helps financially to their families to get what they need."

The teenage boys aged 16 and 17 died after they were struck by a car in Shepiston Lane last Friday (January 26).

Relatives, friends and people in the community have come together to help the families as they mourn the loss of the youngsters.

On Friday (February 2), to mark one week on from the incident, balloons will be released in Harefield Green .

Other fundraisers include a memorial bench and charity football tournament and auction .

You can donate to the Go Fund Me page here and all proceeds will go to the families of the boys.

