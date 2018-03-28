Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk driver with traces of cannabis in his system has been jailed for 13 years after he ploughed into and killed three teenagers on their way to a birthday party.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, from Hayes, had been drinking with friends at a supermarket and later a skating area in Stockley Park, when he got behind the wheel of an Audi.

He was driving a friend home when he decided to make a "risky manoeuvre", overtaking a vehicle on Shepiston Lane on a bend, at around 8.40pm on Friday, January 26.

Chudasama lost control of his car and ploughed into three boys who were walking with a group of friends to a 16th birthday party at Goals, a football centre nearby.

George Wilkinson, an electrical apprentice aged 16, was thrown into the road with such force that he died instantly from head and neck trauma.

Josh McGuinness, also 16, was thrown over a fence, into a cemetery, and died instantly from head and neck injuries.

Harry Rice, aged 17, was a semi-professional footballer and was carried on the car's bonnet and pinned against a wall, which collapsed and crushed him and he too died, almost instantly.

After the crash, the passenger in the car got out and ran over to Chudasama and they both attempted to run away from the scene, but one of the boys' friends managed to hit him with a bottle and keep him at the scene.

"Two [police officers] arrived to find the defendant on the ground, unconscious in a pool of vomit," said the judge, Wendy Joseph QC, in her closing remarks, as she sentenced Chudasama.

"He was taken to hospital. The officer who went with him considered him to be completely intoxicated."

The court heard that the road was narrow and dark, with several street lights not having been working for months and overhanging greenery from the cemetery.

The driver, who Chudasama attempted to overtake, regularly drove on the road and was driving at 30mph, despite the 60mph speed limit, because of the nature of the road.

He described Chudasama as driving "like a bat out of hell".

Family and friends of the victims had protested outside the Old Bailey today (Wednesday, March 28), holding placards reading "Justice for our Boys".

A number of online petitions have been created to demand a charge of murder be applied.

Inside the courtroom, two security officers were present alongside members of the victims' families, with another two in the public gallery.

Family members of the victims read out impact statements in court ahead of the sentencing.

Josh McGuinness's mother, Tracy Blackwell, described the "terrible pain" she and her family have suffered following the death of her "beautiful, handsome, kind, loving boy."

The last time she saw her son was in a coffin, the court heard.

She recalled: "I kissed him for the very last time and had to say goodbye to my son.

"I now only have pictures to kiss."

At the end of her statement, she walked back to her seat but paused, looked at Chudasama and said: "You're going to rot in hell mate."

Sarah Baker, George Wilkinson's mother, described him as a "cheeky boy who lit up the room as soon as he walked in".

She said: "He told me every day he loved me and in fact the last words he said to me on that devastating night was that he loved me. He said 'Love you Mum, bye'."

Throughout the trial, Chudasama had his head bowed and did not raise it as the heartbreaking statements were read out.

Some of the friends who saw the crash said they felt uncomfortable on roads and kept looking over their shoulders to make sure there was no car coming.

Family members were kicked out of the courtroom twice during the proceedings for outbursts when mitigation was being offered for Chudasama.

Before sentencing him to three concurrent 13-year prison sentences for causing death by dangerous driving, the judge said that there could easily have been further loss of life.

"I note that when the collision occurred, Harry, Josh and George were walking within feet of two other boys and within yards of three girls," she said.

"The lives of all eight were in danger."

During her lengthy remarks, the judge debated whether to issue consecutive or concurrent sentences, and while she deemed the case significant enough to hand down consecutive sentences she ended up opting for concurrent sentences.

Chudasama was taken to Wormwood Scrubs to begin his sentence.

