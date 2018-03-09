Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 34,000 people have signed a petition asking to change the conviction of the man who killed three teenagers in a crash in Hayes , despite him pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving.

Jaynesh Chudasama admitted being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when his Audi A5 sped and lost control in Shepiston Lane on January 26.

While trying to overtake the car in front, the car crashed at 71 mph into the three teenagers, who were walking with their friends to a 16th birthday party.

Semi-professional footballer Harry Louis Rice, 17, apprentice electrician George Toby Wilkinson, 16, and labourer Josh McGuinness, 16, died instantly, the Old Bailey heard.

Chudasama was detained at the scene by friends of the boys who were killed, and arrested by police before being charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 28-year-old from Hayes admitted three counts of death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on February 26 and faced sentencing on Friday (March 9). However, sentencing was adjourned until March 28.

However, more than 34,000 signatories have demanded that his charge be changed to murder - a charge which has not been made or brought before the courts.

The petition reads: "The CPS have only charged him with death by dangerous driving, this is not the case that car that night became a weapon, that weapon was used to kill our boys.

"He will be sentenced on the March 9 and we need the charge to change. We need to show the CPS and the judge they do not have this person on the right charge, we need to be the voice for our boys."

Explaining how charges are selected, on its website Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) says prosecutors should select charges which "reflect the seriousness and extent of the offending supported by the evidence; give the court adequate powers to sentence and impose appropriate post-conviction orders; and enable the case to be presented in a clear and simple way."

It continues: "This means that prosecutors may not always choose or continue with the most serious charge where there is a choice."

Murder is defined in English Criminal Law as a person of sound mind and discretion, unlawfully killing a human being under the Queen's Peace, with intent to kill or cause grievous bodily harm.

The offence of causing death by dangerous driving, is defined under section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, and a person can be charged if their "driving is a cause or factor in the death of another person and the driving was dangerous".

Dangerous driving is defined as "the standard of driving falls far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver and it would be obvious to a competent and careful driver that driving in that way would be dangerous".

The offence carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

The court must also disqualify the driver for at least two years and enforce a mandatory extended retest when their ban expires.

getwestlondon has approached the CPS for comment, but at the time of publication no comment had been received.

