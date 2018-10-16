Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Loved ones mourning Hashim Ali Ahmed who died in the Hayes shooting have paid tribute to him as a "one in a million" friend.

Hashim, 22, from Hayes, was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a car parked in Central Avenue, near the junction with Addison Way, at 2.37pm on Thursday (October 11).

The car's driver, a 27-year-old man, attempted to get him to Hillingdon Hospital but crashed into several cars and pedestrians on West Drayton Road, where Hashim died despite the efforts of paramedics.

Kamrul Uddin, 22, who described Hashim as his "best friend and brother", said: "Hashim was one in a million, he was loved and a caring person, who always had a smile on his face.

(Image: Kamrul Uddin)

"He was a very smart kid, who loved his family, friends and football.

"It's really hard at the moment for me. We were very young and always happy."

He added that Hashim went to university in Northampton, where he studied sports science.

Posting to Twitter on the day of his death, another friend wrote that Hashim was a "clean-hearted guy" who "got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time".

A friend, who wrote that he had known Hashim since they were "kids playing ball in Grange Park", tweeted that he "didn't deserve to go out like this" and "the good really die young".

Another tweeted that he was "a real friend, always there for me and always pulling me up when I f*** up, advising me how to change and be a better man".

Police are still hunting whoever shot Hashim and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area near Central Avenue between 2.30pm and 2.45pm that day.

A spokesman described the area as "quiet" and said "it is likely that people would have heard the gunshot".

Detectives have also said that they would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from driving in the area at the time, as it may include footage of the suspects fleeing the scene.

The driver of the car, who co-operated with police at the scene of the crash, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been bailed until a date in early November, "pending further enquiries".

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 020 8358 0300 or 101 quoting reference 4434/11 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you knew Hashim and would like to add a tribute to him, please contact our reporter at vicky.munro@reachplc.com.