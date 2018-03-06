The video will start in 8 Cancel

The public's help is needed as a knife-wielding man is still on the loose after stabbing a taxi driver repeatedly as he was parked outside Harrow-on-the-Hill station .

Detectives are appealing for information after two men opened the London Hackney carriage door as it was parked in the taxi rank in College Road, and demanded money on Sunday morning (March 4).

The taxi driver, a man in his early 50s, attempted to close the door of the black cab and one of the men stabbed him in the leg and arm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The suspects then made off empty-handed.

"The victim was taken to a central London hospital and treated for his injuries; he has since been discharged.

"The suspect who used the knife is described as white, aged about 20 and he spoke with an eastern European accent."

The taxi rank area, in College Road, outside the Metropolitan Line station was cordoned off on Sunday morning (March 4) after the incident, which took place just before 5.30am.

The borough police tweeted a picture of the taped-off scene, with a London Hackney Carriage cordoned off.

Just weeks prior to the incident, a man was left fighting for his life after a stabbing just metres away in the same road.

Detectives from Harrow CID are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Harrow police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD1512/04Mar.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

