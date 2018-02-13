The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed outside Harrow-on-the-Hill station.

Police were called at around 8.15pm on Monday (February 12) to a report of an altercation and a man stabbed in College Road, Harrow.

When officers attended, the victim had gone - and was said to have been taken from the scene in a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police.

A spokesman for the force said: "A short time later, officers were notified that a male believed to be the victim had visited a north London hospital suffering from stab injuries.

"His condition is said to be life threatening at this time. A crime scene and road closures are in place."

College Road remained cordoned off hours after police were initially called.

(Image: Kat Clementine)

Officers could be seen attending the Kebabland takeaway as bus routes were diverted away from the cordon.

No arrests have been made but police are continuing their enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call Harrow CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.