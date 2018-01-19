Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man found guilty of murder in a Brent barbershop was sentenced to 22 years in prison at the Old Bailey on Friday (January 19).

Crispin Siddon, 34, was fatally stabbed in the heart after a fight broke out in a barbershop on May 5 last year.

Anthony Allen, 34, of Tillet Close, Brent, was found guilty of Siddon's murder and jailed for 22 years on Friday.

Allen was found to have "casually" carried a knife out with him on May before he went to Cutz Barbers Shop in Craven Park Road, Harlesden where Mr Siddon was subsequently killed.

A Metropolitan Police murder investigation established established the victim, Mr Siddon, entered the barbershop and a violent fight broke out between him and Allen, who was already inside the shop.

During the altercation, Mr Siddon sustained several stab wounds to his body and critically one stab wound to the heart.

Mr Siddon was rushed to Central Middlesex Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead at 3.20pm.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing arrested Allen on May 8 and he was charged with murder the following day.

Detective Inspector Simon Stancombe, who led the investigation, said: "I hope that today's sentence goes some way to providing Crispin's family some justice and the community some reassurance that a dangerous man is now behind bars.

"On May 5 last year Anthony Allen decided to secrete a knife in his jeans before going out for the day. He was not to know that a few hours later he would be involved in a fight with another man, Crispin Siddon.

"Allen used that knife to stab Mr Siddon through his heart, ending his life.

"Mr Siddon was a loving son, brother, father and husband. His family are left mourning his death and wondering how someone could carry a knife so casually and use it in such a callous way."

Crispin's sister Keshia Siddon, said: "I feel as though as piece of me is missing. From when I was a baby, my brother looked after me and expressed how much he loved his little sister.

"When our younger sister came along we were both overjoyed. All he wanted was the best for us and for us to make everyone proud.

"When our nephews came along he would always say he wants his sons to do well in education just like his sisters.

"Whenever we were together or on the phone he would say 'I love you sis' and spoke about how he couldn't wait to see me graduate. The last time I was with him the last thing he said to me was 'I love you sis, I got you'. This will stay with me forever.

"Words cannot describe how much we miss him."

Maxine Siddon, Crispin's mother, said: "Crispin encouraged his sisters to work hard and do well in their studies and do better than himself. He was a generous person who would always try to help others and could always put a smile on your face if you felt down."

